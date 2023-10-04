General Election deadlines approaching Published 1:28 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The 2023 General Election is just a month away, and there are some important deadlines approaching for voters and candidates.

The deadline to register to vote “in person” in the General Election is Monday, Oct. 9. The Circuit Clerk’s office is open during normal business hours for registration, and will be open this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon for voter registration.

The deadline for “mailed” voter registration applications is Tuesday, Oct. 10, and must be postmarked by that date.

The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open two Saturdays – Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 – for absentee voting. Hours both days are 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Nov. 4, is also the last day to vote absentee in the General Election.

All eligible voters can vote for candidates in eight statewide races – Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce, and Commissioner of Insurance.

All eight of those offices are held by Republicans, and all eight incumbents are seeking re-election. Additionally, several state legislative candidates will appear on the ballot, although the races were decided in the primaries.

All county seats are up for voters to choose this year, including those for Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor/Collector, Coroner, Constables, and Supervisors. Some other county office races were decided during the primary season, or when the incumbent had no declared challenger.

In the Supervisor races only District 2’s Earl Burdette is essentially elected, having no ballot opponent.

For candidates, Periodic Campaign Finance Reports are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the appropriate office for 2023 candidates and political committees supporting or opposing 2023 candidates.

Mississippi law (MS Code Ann. § 23-15-807(b)(ii) and 23-15-807(e)) requires all candidates for elective office (excluding candidates for federal office) to file campaign finance disclosure reports.

Candidates can provide the required reports in person, by mail, through email, or by fax.