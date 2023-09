B’ville woman charged in Oxford exploitation case Published 11:20 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

On Jan. 11, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Hayley Michell Redwine, 32, of Batesville, was arrested last week and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Redwine was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.