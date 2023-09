Gospel concert Oct. 14 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A gospel concert featuring Joan Williams-Miles to raise awareness of human trafficking is scheduled for the Patton Lane Community Center on Oct. 14 at 5 p.m.

Admission is $20, and refreshments will be served.

Cover songs will include, You’re the One, Pray On, We Thirst for You, and Goodness of God.