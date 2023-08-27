Paula Rogers Stewart Potts, 72 Published 6:03 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Paula Rogers Stewart Potts, 72, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 26, 2023, at her home near Pope.

The family of Paula will be gathering in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, with a memorial service to immediately to follow.

Paula was born April 3, 1951, in Memphis, to the late Harold L. “Bud” and Nancy Shelton Rogers. She was a member of Peach Creek Baptist Church near Sardis. Paula’s bubbly and outgoing personality made her a very successful real estate agent for many years. Earlier in life, Paula enjoyed horseback riding. She had a vast collection of cookbooks that she enjoyed using while cooking for her many friends and family for social events and entertaining others. While sightseeing and traveling around, Paula could be considered a “Foodie”, as she would always know what to order on menus at whatever restaurant she was eating at. Paula also enjoyed the time she spent at the Rebel Club at the University of Mississippi.

Paula’s memory will be cherished by her family which includes, her husband, Johnny Burt Potts of Pope; daughter, Staci Stewart (Hunter Morris) of Pope, son, Jamie Stewart of Pope; step-daughter, Pam Potts Hannis (Blaine) of Jackson; two step-sons, Gary Potts (Michelle) of Walls, Barry Potts (Niki) of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren, Tristen Lanphere, Laney Grace Lowrie, Brittney Harper (Roger), Jayci West Stewart; nine Step-grandchildren, Hunter Hannis, Rebecca Hannis, Abby Grace Potts, Hanna Potts, Christopher Potts, Austin Potts, Ethan Potts, Seth Potts, Sydney Potts and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn Michelle Harper, Elizabeth Faye Harper.

Along with her parents, Paula was also preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Stewart.