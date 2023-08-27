Hallie Mae Sapp Robertson, 42 Published 6:12 pm Sunday, August 27, 2023

Hallie Mae Sapp Robertson, 42, passed away on Aug. 17, 2023, in Oakland. She was born in Mound Bayou, on Nov. 22, 1980, to Linda Gayle Garrett and James Edward Sapp.

Hallie was a very outgoing person, who had never met a stranger. She loved people and was always the “life of the party”. Hallie was a very devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother and dearly loved her cat, “Smoky”. She loved to cook and feed her family “southern food”, enjoyed nature, and going for long walks. She especially loved her job and co-workers, at the post office.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her daughter, Amber Tawney of Laurel, DE; two sons, Jason Robertson, Jr. of Coffeeville, Michael Robertson of Fort Liberty, NC and one step-son, William Robetson of Mardela Springs, MD; her mother, Linda Garrett Sapp of Sardis; two sisters, Debbie James (Timothy} of Pittsburg, MO and Betty Whitaker of Grenada; Six brothers, Earl Sapp (Emily) of Sardis, Jerry Sapp (Ana) of Bartlett, TN, Joe Sapp (Amanda) of Oxford, and Thomas Sapp, Charles Sapp, and Curtis Sapp (Marsha), all of Holcomb; two grandchildren, Mariah Tawney and Anastazia Tawney of Laurel, DE. She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Sapp.

A visitation will be held at Dickins Funeral Home, Batesville, MS, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6 -8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, on Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in New Fairview Cemetery, Lynn, MS.

Memorial contributions may be given to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to assist the Robertson family during this difficult time.