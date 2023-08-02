Thomas Cleveland “Bunk” Eads Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Thomas Cleveland “Bunk” Eads, age 88, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at his home in Crowder.

A memorial service for Bunk was held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Crowder Assembly of God in Crowder, MS.

Bunk was born May 29, 1935, to the late Luther Eads and Mary Bell Houston Eads. He was a true outdoorsman; he loved hunting, fishing, and rescuing ALL animals; nursing them back to health for return to the wild.

He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ruth Haire Eads and infant grandson Jeremy Eads; 4 brothers James L, Billy, Dwight, and Doyle; 2 sisters Louse Aldridge and Teresa Paynter.

The loving family he leaves to cherish all the wonderful memories include his son Jerry Bunk, brother Bobby Eads of Rochester, MI; 3 sisters Georgia Mae Burkes and Florence Ophelia Sills of Southaven, Joyce Harding (Chuck) of Nesbit, and numerous nieces and nephews.