Mt. Olivet rally this Saturday Published 10:34 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Mount Olivet Fire Department will have its political rally at the fire station this Saturday, July 29, with a 3 p.m. start time.

Candidates for all local offices and some state seats are expected to attend. Each candidate will be given an opportunity to speak about their background and platforms. Questions will be asked from a box.

Concession items will be available and the rally will have the traditional cake auction. The fundraiser for the fire department is free for the public to attend, and $25 for candidates.