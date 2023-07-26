Edwards Earns Master Clerk Award

Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Staff reports

Town of Sardis City Clerk Angela Edwards was recently recognized for completing the Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) Program of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC). She was presented a certificate and pin from Katie Harbin, President of Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association and Dr. Jason Camp, Extension Specialist, Center for Government & Community Development, Mississippi State University Extension Service. Edwards is the first city clerk in Panola County to earn the MMC status. Edward thanked the Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen for their support of her continuing education opportunities, allowing her to support the town with the latest administrative skill sets.

 

 

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

More News

Fishing lures have ancient history, modern appeal

Republican Party poll managers for Aug. 8 primary

Democratic Party poll managers named for primary

Mt. Olivet rally this Saturday

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow