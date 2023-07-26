Edwards Earns Master Clerk Award Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Town of Sardis City Clerk Angela Edwards was recently recognized for completing the Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) Program of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC). She was presented a certificate and pin from Katie Harbin, President of Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association and Dr. Jason Camp, Extension Specialist, Center for Government & Community Development, Mississippi State University Extension Service. Edwards is the first city clerk in Panola County to earn the MMC status. Edward thanked the Sardis Mayor and Board of Aldermen for their support of her continuing education opportunities, allowing her to support the town with the latest administrative skill sets.