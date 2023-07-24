Jesse F. Daugherty, 79 Published 11:55 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Jesse F. Daugherty, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 15, in the Martin Willingham Memorial chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The interment was at Crowder Cemetery in Crowder, MS.

Jesse was born July 19, 1943 to the late Hezzie Edward and Dorothy Walters Daugherty in Yalobusha County. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Jesse was a retired highway maintenance worker. In his spare time, Jesse loved being outdoors hunting or fishing.

Jesse leaves behind a daughter, Becky Jo Mitchell of Crowder; sister, Dena Daugherty Franks of Courtland; four nieces, Debbie Foster, Latia Davis, Rhonda Madison, Carol Daugherty; six nephews, Mike Daugherty, Terry Daugherty, Gary Daugherty, David Daugherty, Eddie Madison and Matthew Franks.