Panola County Jail Log Published 10:53 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 19

Randy Wayne Leverett, 22 Hwy. 310, Crenshaw, charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, burglary, grand larceny, attempted auto burglary, and petit larceny.

Lucas Lorenzo Gleaton, 541 Gleaton Rd., Pope, changed with simple domestic violence.

June 21

Destiny Nichole Alred, 10158 Dummy Line Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Larry Daniel, 213 Adkins St., Sardis, held as a State Inmate.

Steven Allen Cox, 4621A Good Hope Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Justin Chase Tullos, 1837 Mounds Rd., Charleston, charged with simple domestic violence.

June 22

Billy Lorenzo Lightning, 581 Taylor Rd., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation.

Johnathan Dave Starkey, 1340 Matthew Rd., Senatobia, charged with Drug Court violation.

Edward Davis, 1501 Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with violation of a protection order.

Xavier Keshaun Glover, 1462 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Reagan Alexander Fry, 2779 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Shandria Yeisha Austin, 10882 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Christie June Botello, 96B Ivy Gordon, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

James Arthur Bradford, 113 Hemlock Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

June 23

Latisha Sherri Ards, 221 Noble St., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and held on a bench warrant.

Rachel Nicole Fletcher Card, 1691 Wilson Rd., Lot 10, Batesville, held for Texas authorities.

Shetchia Chemes Bland, 541 Gleaton Rd., Pope, held for Grenada authorities.

Torrey Javanta Williams, 88 Henry Ext., Courtland, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and possession of a controlled substance.

June 24

Jayvion Marc Sheare, Belmont Rd., Sardis, was questioned by authorities.

Henry Howard, 11 Taylor Rd., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Donald Janies Pace, 611 Commerce Pkwy., Oxford, charged with public drunkenness.

Zacchaeus Nelson, 122 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with joyriding.

Benjamin Dewayne Raymond, 979 Hwy. 6W, Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no tag, and no drivers license.

Raymond Hunter Winters, 142 Spring Creek Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Barry Russell Youngblood, Jr., 24671 Hwy. 4E, Senatobia, charged with BUI.

June 25

Katrina Lynn Hall, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Tarrice Derrell Franklin, 1761 Partee Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.