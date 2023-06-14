Como native will lead North Delta School Published 7:45 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Henson leaving North Panola HS for Green Wave post

Staff Report

Trustees of the North Delta School board announced this week that Victor “Vic” Henson has been hired as head of school.

Henson, a Como native, attended North Delta and graduated from Magnolia Heights School in 1997. He received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Mississippi in 2002, and later earned a master of education degree from UM in 2004 with an emphasis in counselor education.

In 2015, Henson received an education specialist degree in education leadership from the University of South Dakota. He is currently working on a doctor of education degree at Belhaven University.

A 19-year veteran educator, Henson began his career working with South Panola High School in the “Tigers Against Drugs” program. He later became a teacher and guidance counselor before moving into school administration.

He has served as school principal for five years and was able to increase his school multiple academic letter grades during his tenure and received special recognition from State Superintendent Carey Wright for his accomplishments.

Henson has been the director of district operations with the North Panola School District for the last two years.

He also served as the executive director of the Panola Playhouse in Sardis from 2005 through 2012. While working with the Panola Playhouse, he played an integral role in renovating the theater and creating summer youth theatrical camps.

He was an award-winning theatrical director, actor, choreographer, and designer while serving the Panola Playhouse.

Henson and his wife Robin, from Drew, have lived in Sardis for 23 years. She is a registered nurse and educator. The Henson’s have a three-year-old son, Shands Christian.

The new head of school said he is “thrilled and honored” to lead North Delta School beginning July 1.

“God has truly blessed our family by allowing us to serve the students, staff, and community in such an amazing school,” he said. “I am so appreciative to the North Delta School Board for this opportunity.”