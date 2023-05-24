Property Transfers Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between May 15 – 19, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Zuri and Bernard Baker to The Baker Family Trust, A parcel in Section 18, Township 9, Range 5.

Ira Graham to Ira and Carolyn Graham, Southwest Quarter and South Half of Section 33, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Jimmy Hall to Jimmy and Earneste Hall, A parcel of land containing 1.0 acre in the East Half of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Johnathan Boclair to Omar Almuntasser, A 2.0-acre part of the South Half of Lot 1, Sardis Lake Estates.

Anita Baucum and John David Weed to Joseph and Sharon Richardson, Lot 10 of The Oaks Subdivision.

Rusty and Hartley Vaughan to Shelton Hawkins, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joshua Cobb to Remington and Allison Mitchell, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mauricio and Kristian Munoz to Clayton Gazaway and Andrea Gonzalez, A part of Lot 1, Dogwood Heights Subdivision.

Phillip D. Raburn to Jonathan Raburn, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Living Waters Properties, LLC to Karen Harmon, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 9, Range 5 West.

Gene Mullen to 110 Buckhorn, LLC, 1.9 acres, more or less, in the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Candice Ard to John and Nancy Keel, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Bradley and Seandee Clay to David and Elizabeth Sheley, A part of Lot 4 of Block 17, containing 0.5 acres, more or less.

Twana McGrath 2012 Gift Trust to Patrick Mihelich and Stephanie Moore, Lot 70 of Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Alex Wilburn to Danny Barfield Irrevocable Family Trust and Dennis Barfield, A fraction of the North Half of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

James Michael White to John T. White, Lots 30, 31 and 32 of Third Addition, Plum Point Subdivision.

Kendall Jones to Andrew Jones, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Lot 23, Section BB, Sardis Lake Estates.

Saundra Matthews to Saundra and Willie Matthews, Lot 40, Section B, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Candace Douglas, Jimmy Goforth and Kaye Goforth to Candace Douglas, A part of the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 5.

Benjamin Boren to WT Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Hattie and Paul Hopper to Eric Hopper, Gary Hopper, Jon Hopper and Tina Hopper Anthony, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eric Hopper, Gary Hopper, Jon Hopper and Tina Hopper Anthony to Daniel Hopper, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Rodney and Vanessa White to Milissa Payne, Lot 21, First Addition to Sunrise Hill Subdivision.

Jacqueline Evans to Oxford EA Clear Creek, LLC, Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 8 West and the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

William Robison to Robert Risner, Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 8 South, Range 6 West, containing 2.0256 acres, more or less.

The Joyce Whitaker Revocable Trust to Colton and Jane White, Lot 6, Lakewood Estates Subdivision.

First Judicial District

The Martha Moore Clinton Trust, et al. to Austin Deer, Lot 15 of the Rennaisance Subdivision.

Two Sisters Cabin Rentals to Roy Young and Norkisha Lewis, Lot 28 of Deer Run Subdivision.

Winnie Kizer to Enricko Marshall, Two tracts of land in Section 25, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Michael and Julienne Sullivan to Amy Dickenson, A part of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Cameron, Holley and Brandon Smith to Michael Herbers and Madoka Miyagi, 13.052 acres in the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

The Carolyn Ladd Revocable Living Trust to Vicki Ladd Wood, et al., Property in the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Faye Long to Gina Boudreaux, A part of Lot 6 and a part of Lot 7, Block S, Town of Crenshaw.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Lot 11, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

AWI Farms, LLC to W. Boyce Crowell and Grant Goforth, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 7 West, containing 100 acres.

Estefany Villareal to Herman Molina, Lot 44 and Lot 45, Woodland Park North Subdivision.