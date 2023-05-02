Henry James “Jim” Legge, Jr. Published 9:04 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Mr. Henry James “Jim” Legge, Jr., 62, of Grenada, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center – Grenada. He was born May 31, 1960 in Senatobia to Henry James, Sr. and Mary Virginia Woolfolk Legge. Jim enjoyed a 37-year career with Wal-Mart having served as the Manager of the Grenada store since 1991. Jim was a devoted Ole Miss Rebel fan and enjoyed traveling to Disney with his family at every opportunity.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Forrest Memorial Park near Batesville with Rev. James Melton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 PM Wednesday at McKibben and Guinn.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Legge; two daughters, Emily Legge and Kaitlyn Legge, both of Grenada; sister, Becky Holden of Coldwater; two brothers, Jeff Legge(Cindy) of Batesville and Johnny Legge of Coldwater; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patty Jamison.

