Panola County Jail Log April 17-23 Published 6:39 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 17

Jertavious Deshun Chapman, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with no drivers license, no insurance, and held on an outstanding bench warrant.

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., no address listed, arrested on a bench warrant.

Matthew Jamarkives Davis, 120 Dora St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Racheall Reeshai Hardy, 380 Elder Rd., Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance, following too closely, and improper equipment.

Prentis Lee Cauthen, 2150 Bennett Ave., Memphis, held for Memphis Police Dept.

April 18

Steven Lee Black, 119 Lynn St., Grenada, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and conspiracy to deliver.

Michael Kenneth Coleman, 1237 Travis Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI, careless driving, and no insurance.

Quentin Keith Faulkner, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jeffery Scott Morris, Jr., 190 Toshia Trail, Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace.

Towanda Nicole Curry, 215 Draper St., Batesville, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and reckless driving.

April 19

Habacum Bautista, 198 James St., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal, no insurance, and no drivers license.

Tony Radell Armstrong, 23196 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with trespassing and simple assault.

Shereka Sharonee Thomas, 202B Lester St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jennifer Michelle McCarver, 1415 Ales Rd., Batesville, charged with probation violation,.

Jonathan Earl Owen, Jr., 324 Patton Lane, Batesville, arrested for probation violation, held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Antonio Andre Readus, 378 3rd St., Sledge, held on a warrant issued by Tunica Police Dept.

Drelan Cortez Porter, 324 Patton Lane, Batesville, held on a warrant.

April 20

Alicia Nicole Kellum, 2325 Varrar Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Jesse Lee Snider, 764 Askew Rd., Crenshaw, held for State of Missouri.

William Warell Phillips, 1743 Springport Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon and failure to register as a sex offender.

Earl Elies Hall, 557 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Ieshia Dominique Mosley, 244 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Shaneque Shanea Robinson, 326 Hays St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Monquaylin Daevion Lantern, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 21

Christie June Botello, 96B Ivy Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of paraphernalia.

Kendall Lamont Diggs, 96B Ivy Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, open container, no drivers license, and improper equipment.

Derrick Lynn Willingham, 1980 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Michael Joe Porter, Jr., 299 Ball Run Rd., Carthage, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Taleisha Shartee Lloyd, 434 Taylor St., Como, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Donald Wilson, III, 2424 CR 25, Water Valley, charged with DUI (other), two counts of public profanity, possession of a controlled substance in motor vehicle, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Terrence Kevell Flenorl, 1610 Crescent Lane, Southaven, served weekend on sentence.

Jakeryon Veron Pollard, 321 Egerson Dr., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other).

Terry Earl Jones, 305 Church St., Como, charged with probation violation.

April 22

Donna Faye Perry, 25527 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sandra Stevenson, 25527 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Quintin Q. Porter, 218 Rollins Dr., Batesville, charged with first degree arson.

Shundrelius E. Jarrett, 152 Flowers Rd., Pope, charged with child abuse.

Larry Odell Coleman, 117 Panola Ave., Crowder, charged with probation violation.

Tremayne Quintrell Madlock, 3648 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with probation violation.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek, Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Willian Berrner Grant, 215 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Melvin Willie, 105 Lester St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (third).

Jamarcus Deshun Burton, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence and attempted aggravated assault.

Anduan Jerrell Griffin, 6416A Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal and failure to keep proper lane.

April 23

Lakisha Shanta Davis, 222 Van Voris St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and contempt of court/failure to appear (held for MDOC).

Cedrick Cordell Collins, 10988 Holly Springs Rd., Hernando, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Ashley Nicole McNeil, 486 North St., Coldwater, charged with DUI (other), possession of paraphernalia, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Tyrone Casey, 115 Williams St., Batesville, held for investigation.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with no drivers license and failure to use turn signal.