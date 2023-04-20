Jonathan Quinn West, 24 Published 2:11 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Jonathan Quinn West, 24, of Sardis, passed away at his home on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Jonathan will be remembered for his kind heart, humble soul, and dedication to family and friends. He has always been a thoughtful, caring person with a heart of gold and appreciated living a simple and pure lifestyle.

Recently, he expressed that he felt the most profound purpose in his life, was on Sunday mornings, when he took his grandmother, Wrennie to church. The light that Jonathan brought into the lives of his family and friends, will continue to shine and he will always be loved and remembered.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, which includes his parents Valerie Devereaux, and Quinn West, his siblings Anna and Josh, and his grandmother, Wrennie Veazey West.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life will be held at Sardis United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 22. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., at the church, preceding the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent in Jonathan’s memory to Sardis United Methodist Church – General Fund, PO Box 383, Sardis, MS 38666.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family during this difficult time.