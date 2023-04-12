Magnolia Grove planning open house Published 11:14 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Monastics of Magnolia Grove Monastery have announced an open house on Saturday, May 20 from

5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees will be given guided tours of the Magnolia Grove Meditation Practice Center, experience the

music of the center, and be served vegan Asian cuisine and beverages for meals and refreshment.

Magnolia Grove open house events are well attended and registration is required. For more information

about the free event, visit the website www.magnoliagrovemonastery.org or call the office at 662-267-

6437.

Magnolia Grove is located at 123 Towles Rd., Batesville.