Wisdom from the garden Published 9:34 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

My garden center runs have been frequent and exciting for this gardener’s heart. Anne, one of my oldest and dearest friends, and I hit one the other day.

When we walked through the front gates and our eyes lit on all the beautiful plants and garden accessories I told her that the garden center to me was like the beach to her.

This year I added to my perennials, but I think that I’ll always have a few annuals put in in spring.

Those one shot wonder annuals let gardeners have a change every year. Some of mine did actually reseed from last year, but they are in no shape of form. I like mine planted in neat rows, but the look of a natural garden is also beautiful.

My garden tools need a little work to get them ready for this year, and I’m rethinking the necessity of weed cloth. My farmer grandfather gardened with a horse and plow. His garden implements were so sharp that they cut through unwanted vegetation and roots quite easily, but when I picked up a new hoe this year I noticed it was dull, dull, dull.

This time of year it’s so easy to spout off about the joys of gardening and feel quite accomplished even though I hire out the heavy work, but the real trick is how things are looking around August.

When the temperatures go from invigorating and comfortable to scorching hot even the stoutest and most dedicated get a little weary.

That’s when the shade and a cold drink look much more inviting that wrangling those weeds.

My pastor mentioned this week that he never wanted the challenges of life to make him bitter, as he grows older. I looked up the root cause of bitterness and found that it is often caused by hurt from what we perceive as an unfair situation.

If we live long enough we will go through an unfair situation or two so I think we can all relate. Just like weeding the garden keeps things beautiful, choosing forgiveness cuts off the root of bitterness and allows our lives to bloom.