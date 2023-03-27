Batesville Municipal Court Published 9:10 am Monday, March 27, 2023

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court Wednesday, March 15, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Joshua Jamaul Benner, 206 Tubbs Road, Apt.15, pleaded guilty to and was fined $1,521 for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, and improper equipment.

Mondrecus Dashawn Blackburn, 215 Eureka Street, Batesville, pleaded guilty to and was fined $1,418 for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

James Barber made his initial appearance on a charge of aggravated domestic violence.

Alisa Petty pleaded guilty and was fined $647 on a disorderly conduct charge and pleaded not guilty to public drunkenness.

Marquita Shenell Cauthen, 231 Van Voris Street, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence.

Justin Langston, 203 Deaton Street, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and firearm possession enhancement penalty and was given an April 19 trial date.

Robert Smith, 223 Pine Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to driving on the wrong side of the road, improper display of a tag, no insurance and DUI and was given credit for 21 months time served on other charges.

In trials set for court,

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Road, Senatobia, had a telephone harassment charge dismissed without prejudice.

Calvin Reeves, Jr., 4561 Curtis Road, Batesville, had a simple domestic violence and public drunkenness trial continued until April 5.