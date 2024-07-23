How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23 Published 6:10 am Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starting pitcher Lance Lynn on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 102 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 265 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 23rd in the majors with 416 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Lynn (5-4) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday, July 13 in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

In 19 starts, Lynn has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2024 Cubs L 8-3 Home Miles Mikolas Jameson Taillon 7/20/2024 Braves L 3-2 Away Kyle Gibson Charlie Morton 7/20/2024 Braves W 9-5 Away Sonny Gray Bryce Elder 7/21/2024 Braves W 6-2 Away Miles Mikolas Spencer Schwellenbach 7/22/2024 Pirates L 2-1 Away Andre Pallante Mitch Keller 7/23/2024 Pirates – Away Lance Lynn Paul Skenes 7/24/2024 Pirates – Away – Martín Pérez 7/26/2024 Nationals – Home Kyle Gibson – 7/27/2024 Nationals – Home Sonny Gray – 7/28/2024 Nationals – Home Miles Mikolas – 7/29/2024 Rangers – Home – –

