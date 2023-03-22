‘Messiah’ Back This Easter Published 9:31 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

It’s been four years since Panola County residents have been able to experience the splendor of the Easter message drama Messiah, which was an annual event until the disruption of Covid. The Hosanna Worship Center’s congregation will present the dramatic production April 6-9. Previously more than 2,000 people attended the performances over the four days of shows. With a larger facility, a rewritten script, and the addition of original music and songs the cast of 80 actors and singers expect their largest production to date. (Glennie Pou)