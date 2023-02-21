Harry Nelson Snelling, 73 Published 4:36 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Harry Nelson Snelling, 73, of Batesville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The family received friends Monday, Feb. 20, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. at Pope Baptist Church.

Mr. Snelling was born Sept. 5, 1949, to the late Glen Phillip and Dorothy Nelson Snelling in Pasadena, CA. Mr. Snelling was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired from Risk Management with FedEx.

A member of Pope Baptist Church, Mr. Snelling was very active in theater including with the Panola Playhouse, DeSoto Family Theater, and Kudzu Playhouse. He was also an avid reader and loved to travel.

Mr. Snelling was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Phillip and Dorothy Nelson Snelling.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Sandy Snelling, his sister, Dorothy Velasco (John), of Springfield, OR, his brother-in-law, Terry Smith (Debbie), of Houston, TX, four nephews, Adam Smith, (Deborah), Garrett Smith (Julia), Tyler Smith, and Aldo Velasco, one niece, Mara Sweet, and his grand nieces and grand nephew that he adored, Ryleigh Smith, Addison Smith, Zoey Smith, and Camden Smith.