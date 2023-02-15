Property Transfers

Published 9:39 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Davis Coen

Property transfers between Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District         

James Harvey Seale and Georgia Francis F. Seale Management Trust to Patricia and Ralph Neely, Lot 68, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; A part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, and a part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 54.8 acres, more or less; A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 27 North, Range 2 East, containing 61.4 acres, more or less; A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, a part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, and 420-foot wide strip of land in Section 10, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East, containing 347.7 acres, more or less.

James Harvey Seale and Georgia Francis F. Seale Management Trust to Georgeanne Seale Smith and John Albert Smith, Jr., Lot 68, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; A part of the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, and a part of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 54.8 acres, more or less; A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 27 North, Range 2 East, containing 61.4 acres, more or less; A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 10, a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, a part of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 9, and 420-foot wide strip of land in Section 10, all in Township 27 North, Range 2 East, containing 347.7 acres, more or less.

Margaret Ann Berry to James Berry, John Berry and Kyle Berry, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 22, and a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Margaret Ann Berry to Tiffany Anderson, A fractional part of the South Half of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Margaret Ann Berry to Betty Ann Hissong, et al., A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Melinda Greene Meadows to Melinda Greene Meadows, et al., Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9, Range 5 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

John Oscar Greene, III, et al. to Melinda Greene Meadows, Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9, Range 5 West, containing 2 acres, more or less.

William Troy Reid to William Troy Reid, et al., A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jennifer Butler to C. G. Baker Investments, Inc., A part of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Richard T. Phillips, et al. to the City of Batesville, 5.02 acres, more or less, in the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

EBI, Inc. to Robert and Susan Tamboli, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Clay Hill Farms, LLC to Joseph E. Sweatte, Lot 39, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Larry Depriest to Depriest Properties, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West, and the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 9 West; North Half of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 9 West and Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 10 West (Quitman County).

Matt Blankenship to Rodolfo Villareal and Nora Montes, Hide-Away-Hills Subdivision, Lot 24, Section C.

Steve and Diana Poole to Luis Castillo, Lot 11, Woodland Park Subdivision.

