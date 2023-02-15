Panola County Jail Log Published 9:38 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 6

Mardrekis Dontel Porter, 313 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with larceny, grand larceny, conspiracy, and two counts of sale of methamphetamine.

George Lee Todd, Jr., 3304 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, providing false information, and armed robbery.

Alexis Marie Grant, 100 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault and attempt to commit simple assault.

Jaqualen Juwan Ruffin, 331 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI and held on a bench warrant.

Tyesha Tashae Garrett, 112 Scottsdale Dr., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Feb. 7

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Margaret Madalyn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Brandon Chase Potts, 1567 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Feb. 8

Montrayvious Montrel Boyce, 113 Vance St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Mallory Lee Henton, 49 Hickory West Dr., Coffeeville, charged with grand larceny.

Ashantia Monique Underwood, 5435 France Rd., Dundee, charged with contempt of court.

Zachary William Bolen, 2896 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Jason Lawrence McClinton, 21585 Hwy. 310E, Como, held for questioning.

Feb. 9

Barbara Ann Hamilton, 105 Patton Ln., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence and petit larceny.

Shauntarious Marquise Thomas, 3777 CR 2, Oxford, charged with contempt of court.

Billy Lorenzo Lightning, 581 Taylor Rd., Batesville, held on a detention order.

Rodney Roddell Flowers, 102C Hobbs St., Batesville, charged with no drivers license and DUI.

Feb. 10

Jaterian Marquez Lee, Courtland, charged with sale of marijuana and sale of methamphetamine.

Erica Lashell Nelson, 25329 Hwy. 35N, Sardis, charged with felony embezzlement.

Arthus Wayne Garrard, 7763 Crescent Circle, Olive Branch, charged with false pretense.

John Thomas Parker, 1688 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with false pretense.

Sherman Randall Hunt, 219 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Lashaundra N. Taylor, 207B Leonard St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Janice Dianne Jones, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of felony false pretense.

Marcel Antawn Jones, 1414B Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Dennis Ray Grant, 246 Grant Rd., Batesville, charged with exhibiting a weapon.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Demetrus Ontras Terry, 1455 Oak Grove Rd., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Derrick Dewayne Turner, 686 Herron Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Jaterrious Javonte Banks, 4347 Dunlap Rd., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Feb. 11

Deyshun Keandre Zachariah Hunt, 425 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Robbin Chase Griffin, 1058 Griffin Dr., Oakland, charged with malicious mischief and two counts of domestic violence.

Temetric Darell Williams, 332 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of a business.

Kayla Nicole Vines, 848B Hwy. 334, Oxford, charged with malicious mischief, careless driving, DUI, and expired tag.

Feb. 12

Brandon Scott Cosby, 564 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Robert Allen Hall, 58 Old Ruffin Rd., Enid, charged with DUI.

Zukeviaus Thomas, 262 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Feb. 13

Elgin Jermaine Lamar, 101 Tindall Cove, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.