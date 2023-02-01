Print editions of The Panolian delayed today due to weather Published 9:08 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

With ice forecast overnight on Tuesday we delayed delivery for the Wednesday printed edition of The Panolian.. Our delivery drivers drive overnight and we did not want to put them in a potentially dangerous driving situation. Print editions of The Panolian will be delivered for subscribers on Thursday instead of Wednesday by the post office who are in county. Subscribers outside the county may experience additional delivery delays due to weather.

The e-edition that can be found here for most print subscribers who have digital access – The Panolian E-edition

If you do not have access to digital edition, you can subscribe to the digial e-edition and unlimited access to the website at a special rate for a limited time.

Single copy editions should be delivered on the newstands and racks by early afternoon. We will update this post when copies are available.

We apologize for the inconvenience to our readers, but appreciate your understanding. Thank you for being a reader and supporting The Panolian