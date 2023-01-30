Bennie Gaines, 68 Published 1:46 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Bennie Gaines, 68, of Courtland, passed away Tuesday evening Jan. 24, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 28, at Eureka United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00. Interment will be held at Eureka Private Cemetery. Rev. Don Bollinger will officiate.

Bennie was born July 19, 1954 to the late James Quay Baker and Sarah Hentz Baker in Batesville. She was a retired school teacher and a member of Eureka United Methodist Church. Bennie had many hobbies which included gardening, working in her flower garden, cooking, reading, and listening to 60’s music. Her joy in life was her family and particularly her precious grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bennie was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Clay Gaines.

Survivors include her children, Ben Gaines and Preston Gaines, both of Courtland; one brother, Clay Baker of Courtland; two grandchildren, Clayton and Joseph Gaines.