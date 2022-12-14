Municipal Court Published 7:20 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Jessica Bobo, 744 Green Forest Rd., Pope, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and is scheduled to return Dec. 21 for trial.

Nikki Lorraine Kendall, 3670 Bethel Rd., Enid, failed to appear and was found guilty on a possession of paraphernalia charge and fined $383.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, Sr., 210 Garson St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and given credit for time served.

Lekedrick Darnell Whitehead, 1051 Elm St., Marks, pleaded not guilty to possession of paraphernalia and was scheduled to return to court Dec. 14 for trial.

Houston Devonte Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, had a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 14 on felony charges of burglary, aggravated domestic violence, taking a motor vehicle, and grand larceny.

Jarvis James Frison, 621 Alred Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence, disorderly conduct and public drunk and is scheduled Dec. 14 for trial.

Billy Wayne Garrett, 129 Dell St., Batesville, had simple assault by menace or fear and malicious mischief charges dismissed.

Denzell Jonte Joiner, 1342 Tom Cooper Rd., Batesville, had a running a stop sign charge dismissed.

Dalton Melton, had a felony false pretense charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.