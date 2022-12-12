Caleb David Goddard Published 8:23 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Caleb David Goddard, age 45, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Wells Funeral Home with the interment following at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville, MS.

Caleb was born on July 31, 1977 to David Goddard and Robin O’Connell in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After he graduated from South Panola High School, he went on to Northwest Community College to study heating and air conditioning. He pursued this career for his entire life and was talented in troubleshooting. Caleb had two children, Tristan and Tucker, who were his entire world. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed going hunting, cooking for his family, fishing, and playing golf. He was passionate about spending time with his family. Caleb was known to many for his witty sense of humor and generosity. He will be deeply missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Troy C. Goddard and Jim Hillard.

The surviving family left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Tristan Goddard of Batesville, MS; his son, Tucker Goddard of Batesville, MS; his partner, Jody Caine, and her two children, Jozsi and Roman of Courtland, MS; two brothers, Chase Goddard of Courtland, MS, and Jared Goddard and his wife Karol of Hernando, MS, and their twins Ruthie and Gunner; his mother, Robin O’Connell of Como, MS; his father, David Goddard of Courtland, MS; and his grandmother, Shirley Goddard.