Municipal Court Published 9:01 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Jontitus Depriest Avant, 101 Apple St., Senatobia, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and was given a Dec. 21 trial date.

Anquniha Monique Brown, 376 Sarah Dickins Rd., Sardis, was served an arrest warrant for failing to appear on contempt of court charges.

Billy Wayne Garrett, 129 Dell St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of simple assault by menace or fear and malicious mischief. A trial date was set for Dec. 7.

Laprecious Ternilya Hudson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, was given a Dec. 7 trial date on a simple assault charge.

Keydarvis Sentale Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault by menace or fear charge dismissed.

Derez LaShawn McGhee, 111 Cole Dr., Batesville, was credited for time served on contempt of court charges.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 7 on a charge of shoplifting.

Rodricouis Strong, 107 Goodhaven Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was fined $288.

In cases set for trial,

Katrina Marie Goliday, 100 Crowson Circle, Water Valley, was found not guilty of false pretense.

Roydarius Tremaine Johnson, had a disturbing the peace charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Shelby Paige Mixon, 126 Willard Dr., Southaven, was found guilty of telephone harassment and fined $328.