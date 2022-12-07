South Panola sweeps Grenada, Lake Cormorant Published 9:45 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

After losing their first seven games, the South Panola Tigers picked up back-to-back wins over Grenada Thursday (Dec.1) at home and Lake Cormorant on the road Friday (Dec. 2).

The Lady Tigers meanwhile also picked up a pair of one-sided victories to improve their record to 7-2 on the season.

Varsity Boys

SP 80

Cormorant 64

The Tigers and Gators went toe-to-toe in the first quarter with a 20-20 tie before South Panola exploded for 30 points in the second period to take a 50-30 lead at halftime.

Lake Cormorant cut the margin to 60-50 after three quarters of play but could not get any closer as the visitor’s extended its lead to 16 points in the final stanza.

SP 76

Grenada 72

South Panola held off a late Grenada charge after leading 44-26 at intermission to pick up its first win of the season.

Demartric Houston led all scorers with 21 points on six three-pointers. Cam Griffin added 19 points while Jayden Smith supplied 14 markers. Derrick Weston chipped in with nine as L.J.Pope contributed with four.

Tre’darious Hines provided three points with David Hubbard finishing with two.

Varsity Girls

SP 74

Cormorant 25

The Lady Tigers faced little resistance on the road against the Gators as four South Panola reached double figure scoring.

Nia Fondren and Alexis Hamilton led the way with 20 points each with Fondren pulling down 14 rebounds.

Lauren Norwood added 11 points, three assists and two steals. Kamiyah Griffin contributed with ten points, six boards and four steals.

SP 84

Grenada 50

Grenada entered the game with a record of 6-1, but had no answer for the Tigers and Nia Fondren with the sophomore sensation registering 30 points, 24 rebounds and six blocked shots as South Panola cruised to the victory.

Hamilton followed with 23 points and six rebounds while Griffin provided nine rebounds, four steals to go along with 13 points. Norwood finished with ten points as Jada Wilson added four. Janashia McKinney and Madison Haney rounded out the scoring with two points each.

South Panola traveled to Lafayette County Tuesday (Dec. 6) and will host DeSoto Central Thursday at 4 p.m. before visiting Oxford again next Tuesday.