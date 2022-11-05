Maurice Pittman, 68 Published 10:58 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Maurice Pittman, 68, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home near Enid.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Maurice was born on Feb. 6, 1954, to the late Barney Earl Pittman and Mattie Imogene Jones Hester in Marks. He was very fond of old cars and trucks. Maurice’s love for older vehicles followed him into his work life and he worked as a fuel technician. When he was not working, he enjoyed painting and being a Mason.

The family he leaves behind his wife, Karen Pittman of Enid; his ex-wife and caregiver, Kelly Green Pittman; his two sons, Trevor Maurice Pittman of Enid, and Brent Allen Pittman of Batesville; a sister, Debbie Sayles Cobb of Newport, TN; a brother, David Earl Pittman of Enid; and one grandchild, Bailee Pittman.

The family of Maurice ask that anyone with an old car or truck come and lead him to his final resting place since he had a special place in his heart for old cars and trucks.