Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Oct. 10

Tracy Baker, 157 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with two counts of failure to comply.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Londell Gerome Harris, 53 Bledsoe St., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Latambrise Laquestria Wright, 219 Klyce St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Anthony Frost, 1278 Whitten Rd., Courtland, charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Oct. 11

Nash Griffin, 2056 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation and held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Jarred Parker Bolen, 5129 Hwy. 51S, Pope, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Quintin Brown, 337 W. Ridge Blvd,, Holly Springs, charged with DUI (third) and driving while license suspended.

Quendravious Davonta Taylor, 311 Willa St, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Jerry McBrayer, Jr., 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Mario Antwoine Dandridge, 912 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Chemuria Rishon Allen, 503 King Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of the peace.

Oct. 12

Sean Cassidy Caine, 3134 Hwy. 6E, Marks, charged with grand larceny and receiving stolen property.

Jmatilde Alonzo Borja, 5758 Cherokee Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI (third).

Oct. 13

Bronjase Robertson, 264 Jones Road Ext., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Tranesha Lashae Robinson, 306 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Latoya Shakayla Tucker, 307 Carruthers Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Amber Maurean Scroggins, 5 Private Road 3074, Taylor, charged with violation of probation.

Jackie Lee Hall, 936 Pope-Crowder Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

Karen Lynn Smith, 2700 Cross St., Apt. 13, Sardis, charged with DUI/failure to comply.

Jeremy Tyrell Morton, 931 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Oct. 14

Nakita Nicole Blackmon, 226 Noble St., Batesville, charged with petit larceny auto burglary, and false pretenses.

Paul Marzette Williams, 522 CR 244, Etta, charged with DUI refusal.

Oct. 15

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, charged with disturbance of a family.

Oct. 16

Kori Leigh Ratcliffe, 1785 Debowen Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with electronic/telephone harassment.