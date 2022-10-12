Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton, 95

Sara Henderson LeMaster Linton died at Sanctuary Hospice House on Oct. 3, 2022 at age 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Anderson M. (A.M.) Linton, Jr.

Sara was born in Batesville March 14, 1927, to Allen Erskine and Ida

Keating LeMaster. She graduated from Batesville High School where she was

valedictorian. She graduated cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of

Pharmacy in 1948 and was awarded the Taylor Medal in Pharmacy and Chemistry.

She was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, Beta Beta Beta, Gamma Sigma Epsilon, Phi

Kappa Phi and Rho Chi honorary societies. She was also a member of the Ole Miss

Chapter of the American Pharmacists Association, the Mississippi Pharmacists

Association and the American Association of University Women. At that time,

pharmacy was considered a nontraditional career choice for women and she was one of

only four women in her class.

After graduation Sara worked in pharmacies in Cleveland and Chattanooga before moving to Tupelo in 1950, working at several local pharmacies before becoming a full-time mom. In 1967, she was the first pharmacist hired at North Mississippi Medical Center and worked there for 33 years before retiring at the age of

73. She continued working as a volunteer at the Good Samaritan Clinic Pharmacy.

Sara lived a life of quiet good works and selflessness. She will be remembered for her

unfailing kindness and consideration of others.

Desiring to make a meaningful ongoing contribution to deserving pharmacy students,

Sara endowed the Linton Family Pharmacy Scholarship at Ole Miss for those students

from Humphreys, Lee and Panola Counties where most of the Linton family members

call home. For her 52 working years, Sara embodied the belief that pharmacists serve

both their communities and the greater good.

She had a deep and abiding love for Ole Miss and was a lifelong and loyal supporter of

Ole Miss academics and athletics. Sara loved her Rebels. She was exuberant when

learning that Ole Miss had won the Baseball College World Series Championship in

Omaha.

Sara was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo for over 60 years, the Roberta

Stacy Sunday School Class, Senior Friends and a primary Sunday School teacher for

many years. She was also a member of the Tupelo Junior Women’s Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Julian LeMaster and Ray

LeMaster.

Survivors include her daughter, Allen Linton (Jeff Asti) of Oxford; a son, Anderson M.

Linton, III; granddaughters, Meredith Moore Cheng (Steve), Erica Ruff (Chad), a

grandson, David B. Moore, III (Neriza), great-granddaughters, Emma Cheng and Skyler

Ruff, great-grandsons Ben Moore and Jackson Ruff and a nephew, Stephen LeMaster.

Her family wishes to express deep gratitude to Dr. Ricky Parker for his decades of

invaluable care and to Dr Sarah Bergman for her compassionate care during Sara’s last

year. They also extend heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregiver Marilyn Bowden and

to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice.

A private family memorial service will be held at a future date and archived thereafter at

the Pegues Funeral Home website. There will be a private inurnment at Lee Memorial

Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be directed to: the

Linton Family Pharmacy Scholarship, University of Mississippi Foundation, 406

University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655