Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Sept. 26

TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017 Woodlake Dr., Memphis, held for Tunica County.

Sept. 27

Taylor Brooke Enis, 83 Frost Lane, Belden, charged with possession of methamphetamine and held on a bench warrant.

Erika Michelle Dearman, 7850 David Newell Rd., arrested on a bench warrant.

Sept. 28

Vicki Lynn Rogers, Shamrock Dr., Apt. 4C, charged with simple domestic violence.

James Allen Rogers, Sr., 335 Shamrock Dr., Apt. 4C, charged with simple domestic violence.

Sept. 29

Devin Lonzo Draper, 91A Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to appear.

Kimberly N. Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with Drug Court violation.

Estevan Garza, 667 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Tammy Darlene Redwine, 667 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Machelle Denise Horton, 23A CR, Oxford, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Montrell Deandre Jones, 101 E. South Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

Tayhyria Rochelle Lockett, 4086 Lucious Taylor Rd, Como, charged with DUI (other).

Sept. 30

Joe Michael Rudd, 10906 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license suspended.

Amanda Faye McHan, 1365 CR 81, New Albany, held for court.

Paul Michael Putman, 998 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with possession of crack cocaine, no tag, and no drivers license.

Ricky Alan Pugh, 252 Camille St., Sardis, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, and following too closely.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Oct. 1

Daniel Doran Patton, 220 Perkins Lane, Batesville, 220 Perkins Ln., Batesville, charged with violation of probation and held for the Mississippi Dept. of Corrections.

Buchanan Dobson Dunavant, 7398 McVay Rd., Germantown, TN, charged with DUI.

Janice Dianne Jones, 3857 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Eltarrias Vontavionne Hurt, 107 MLK Dr., Apt. 13, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Oct. 2

Dustin Ray Norwood, 240 Hawkins Rd., Marks, charged with driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct, and improper towing.

Regnald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Derrick I. Stevenson, 701 Kimbro St., Marks, charged with felony fleeing, improper equipment, careless driving, two counts of drug trafficking, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Brandy Dawn Ivy, 1296A Cosby Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Allen Scott Hannnah, 923 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Jenna Dianne Elmore, 175 CR 436, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant.

Casey Marie Gross, 139 Graham. Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of probation