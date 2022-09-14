Green Wave hosts rival Marshall Friday

When it comes to rivalries on the football gridiron, it doesn’t get more evenly matched than the North Delta School and Marshall Academy series.

The two district opponents get set to meet for the 48th time Friday at 7:30 p.m. as the Green Wave hosts the Patriots.

North Delta leads the series by a whisker at 24-23 despite Marshall winning 14-7 last year in Holly Springs.

North Delta (2-2,1-0) will look to bounce back from a 40-0 loss to Bayou last Friday while the Patriots (2-2) stepped out of league play to slip past South Pontotoc 26-14.

Marshall started off the season 0-2 with losses to Fayette, TN (35-30) and 37-6 to Bayou Academy before trouncing Rossville, TN (48-6).

Marshall’s offensive starters include sophomore quarterback Brody Whittaker and seniors Hayes Henry and Walker Sanders. On defense, the Patriots are led by Trevor Knox and Eli Gurley.

North Delta counters with Britt Robertson, Brady Harris, Levi Gee, Gage Bryant and Ridge Aldison.