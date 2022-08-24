Support for Mike coming from all over county

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson.

I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.

Bring it on I say. Competition always brings out the best.

I hope they can beat me or a bunch of them can at least tie me because the more tickets sold, the more The Wahabi Temple can help sick and disabled children in North MS.

In the words of a wise friend of mine J. Boyd Ingram, “It’s a win win situation.”

This is the 18th annual drawing and for the past 15 years, with the help of my friends, we have shown those folks what Batesville and Panola County is all about.

“Here comes Batesville” are the words spoken when we enter the front door of the Temple in Jackson every draw date.

I pick and play, all in good fun and in the spirit of helping children, with my Shriner brothers from Southaven to Jackson. Believe me, they are glad to see Batesville come in toting that big box of tickets and money.

I’m going in handicapped this year because my main ticket seller at the store, my brother Mike, has been battling lung cancer since June.

Yes, that’s the same Mike who lost his wife Sissy from cancer in May, and whose daughter was shot by the crazy old guy in Oxford in June.

He is fighting his own battle with the dreaded disease. But fighting it he is doing, just as everyone would expect him to do.

Mike’s had it tougher this year than anyone I’ve ever known, but our belief is The Lord has big plans for Mike because test after test he keeps plugging along.

I see him everyday and help transport him some days back and forth for his treatments, but it’s a lot different not having him by my side daily.

Hubert and Annie’s boys were raised real tight and it compares to missing a limb without him at this old shop everyday.

We were brought up to depend on each other, me more than him I suppose, because he’s only 11 months older.

I’ll tell you something else about this county and the part of the country we live in. We have folks reaching out to us daily from every religion and every walk of life that assures us prayers are being sent up for Mike. Black, White, Hispanic folks, everyone that has heard about Mike has come by or called.

That’s what makes our community special is how we look out for and try to help our neighbors in need. I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else in this world. Some good folks around here.

I’m hoping by the draw date Mike will be able to make that Temple run with me. He always enjoys participating in all the goings on down there.

Folks, if your preacher frowns upon their members buying raffle tickets, keep in mind you can always just make a donation. I’ll be glad to deliver that for you on that day too.

Take care of yourself folks and please keep Mike on your prayer list. Also keep in mind the Shriners 100 Gun Drawing on Sept. 24.

A man never stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.