Alberta Bradley, 91, of Crenshaw, MS passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence. She was an alderman in Crenshaw for 32 years. She also worked at B.P. Gates and Carter’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Bradley; daughter, Shealia Diane Bradley; grandson, Brenton Lee Willard; sister, Ethel Grantham, and brothers, Russel Quinton, Bobby Quinton, and Albert Quinton. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie McNail (Gary) of Senatobia, MS; honorary daughter, Connie Smith; grandchildren, Misty Luna, Jeff Perkins, Greg McNail, and Amy Willard; great grandchildren, Harper Uiberall, Laiken Gunn, Ashley Houston, Amber Long, Caitlin Perkins, and Vernon Perkins; great-great grandchildren, Jaxston, Axel, Lylah, Junior, and Westlyn; special friends, Uta Garrett, Francis Dye, and Jewel Green; special dog, Little Bit and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Alberta was of the Pentecostal Faith. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services were held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in the chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home. Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery.