Annie Ruth Woods Dunn, 95, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 8, at New Hope Church of God with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the church two hours prior to the funeral service.

Annie Ruth was born on September 17, 1926 to the late Arthur Lindsey Woods and Myrtle Reels Woods in McCool. She worked hard as a farmer during her lifetime and enjoyed building things. Annie Ruth also enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a member of the New Hope Church of God, where she was a faithful member. Annie Ruth’s love for her family and grandchildren was undeniable. The great grandchildren she spent time with and cherished every moment includes Race Smith, Skylar Dean, Jett Dean, and Alex Dean.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Penny Dunn Smith of Batesville, Jeanette Dunn Dean (Robert) of Definace, OH, and Cecil Dewey Dunn of Pope; three sisters, Pearl Thompson of Indio, CA, Hazel Devisser (Ray) of Petaluma, CA, and Nora Gray of Uconn, OK; four brothers, Jimmy Woods (Rhonda) of Whitesboro, TX, George Woods (Rhonda) Odessa, TX, Roy Woods (Bobbie) of Weslaco, TX, and Robert Woods (Karen) of Rochester, NY; 5 grandchildren, David Smith, Nicholas Dean, Brian Dean (Heather), Heather Cooper, and Bo Dunn; and 10 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David D. Dunn; one sister, Louise Woods; four brothers, Coy Woods, Claude Woods, Charlie Woods, and Jerod Woods; and her step-mother Catherine Woods.