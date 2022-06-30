Mattie Imogene Jones Hester, 91, passed away at Panola Medical Center in Batesville on June 28, 2022.

A service of celebration will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will begin receiving friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Rev. Jim Scruggs will officiate. Those honored to be pallbearers are Gavin Coy Beard, Trevor Pittman, Brent Pittman, Noah Bowles, Austin Redd, and William Cornwell.

Mattie Imogene was born on Feb. 10, 1931, one of five children to the late Dewey Ollie Jones and Mattie Arbetrice Holley Jones in Marks. She was the best wife to her late husband John Hester, mother to her children, grandmother to her grands, as well as a friend to many. Always ready to cook an amazing meal and show love to all who knew her. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her flowers, but most of all she loved her church and her savior, Jesus Christ. She was a fantastic testimony of love and compassion.

She leaves behind the loving family who will miss her most, her daughter, Debbie Sayles Cobb of Newport, TN.; sons, Maurice Pittman of Enid, David Earl Pittman also of Enid; step-son, Randy Hester of Marks; one brother, Jody Ollie Jones of Marks; seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband John, Mattie Imogene was preceded in death by three sisters, Ollie Irene Lamb, Helen Patton, and Wilma Ann Bowles.