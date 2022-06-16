Cody Thomas Gaines, 28, of Batesville, MS, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS.

Cody was born on October 24, 1993 in Southaven, MS to Kathy and Kenny Gaines. He was a skilled electrical and HVAC technician who worked hard and never met a stranger. He was a member of Tocowa Baptist Church and stood firm in his faith throughout his life. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed bow hunting and competitive bow shooting. Cody had an outgoing personality and cherished his friendships, many of which were as close as family, which was dearest to him, especially the bond he held with his parents and grandparents. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson, and nephew who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Kenny and Kathy Snider Gaines; his grandparents, Jimmy and Janie Snider; his uncle, Terry Snider, all of Batesville, MS; and his aunts, Betty Fuqua (Tom) of Tupelo, MS and Jean Poffenberger (Richard) of Foley, AL.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1pm in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home with Rev. Terrell McGregor and Rev. John Howell, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Dickins Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5pm – 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Cody’s memory to The Cross, 107 Quail Run Road, Batesville, MS 38606.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home