Panola County Jail Log 5/9-15/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 9

Brandy Lynn Nicole Britt, 102 Cajun Hill Rd., Coldwater, arrested on a bench warrant.

Calvin Benard Valentine, 1265 Sears St., Tunica, arrested on a bench warrant.

May 10

Tracy Darrell Rushing, 386 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with trespassing.

Dustin Craig Clark, 461C Goodhope Rd., Batesville, arrested on a contempt of court charge.

Kelly Diana Williamson, 191 Susan St., Richland, charged with violation of probation.

Wayne Terrell Lamar, 548 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Joann Marie Manning, 22A Dogwood Circle, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Larry Darnell McGlothin, Jr., 22A Dogwood Circle, Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

May 11

Jaruis Cardarreal Poole, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with domestic violence and contempt of court.

Makayla Montranea Davis, 133 Willie Hibbler Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Lanisha Rajchell Harmon, 307 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Billy Cortez Echols, 155 Underwood Dr., Calhoun City, charged with DUI.

May 12

Amy Michelle Berryhill, 425 Susan St., Crowder, charged with disorderly conduct.

Linda Kaye Acevedo, 103 Central St., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Cody Allen Walton, 1054 Riverview Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of methamphetamine and held on a bench warrant.

Margaret Madelyn Sullivan, 216 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Kelly Lee Chamblee, 1372B Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Ben Allen Webb, 310 Wolf Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, no driver’s license and no seatbelt.

Jefferey Scott Morris, Jr., 190 Toshia Trail Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

David Hunter Moore, 4560 Belmont Rd., Hernando, held at jail for court.

May 13

Corey Lynn Henderson, #6 Adcock Rd., Batesville, arrested on a hold.

Arilena Janee Austin, 111B Lester St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

LaTambrise Brusha Mosley, 207 Leonard St., Apt. C, Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Robert Lavell Spain, Jr., 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Latreavion D. Glasper, 1145 Squirrel Lake Rd., Sledge, charged with possession of marijuana, no insurance, and DUI (other).

Jameisha Jana Bonds, 1868 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with DUI other, no tag, no insurance, no driver’s license, no seatbelt, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jamale ONeal Warrick, Jr., 3 Renaissance Dr., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Leshayna LeShaye McGee, 109 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI.

Jermarcus Jermaine Jackson, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with DUI.

Lasadea Katress Pettis, 28560 Hwy. 51S., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Sherman Lamar Turner, 374A Floyd Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment, and public profanity.

James McBrayer, Jr., 1259 King Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

May 14

Thomas Dewayne Collums, 245 Field Rd., Byhalia, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Summer Nicole Smith, 1237 Thunderbird Dr., N., Hernando, charged with possession of a controlled substance. Held for DeSoto County.

Willie McBrayer, Jr., 221 Division St., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Gerald Eugene Turner, 230 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Andrew Latham Laws, 1005 Parkview Lane, Oxford, charged with BUI.

Justin Lajuan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to appear.

May 15

Jamarcus Deshun Burton, 188 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kenneth Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Olanda Terrell Robinson, 1525 E. McLemore Ave., Memphis, charged with driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Kimberly Lachell Frost, 272 Crocker Place, Senatobia, charged with failure to pay and failure to appear.

Houston Deondre Boothe, 205B Leonard St., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence/assault.