Patricia Ann Smith Powell, 81, passed away surrounded by her family on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, April 20, at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Scruggs and Rev. Tommy Darby officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at Noon.

Mrs. Powell was born in Pope on May 24, 1940, to the late Dewey Noel Smith and Margaret Johnson Smith. She attended church at Willow Springs Assembly of God. She was a hard worker and spent many years in the manufacturing business before later serving in management at Bass and Van-Heusen.

Along with her family, she owned and operated The Place in downtown Pope where you could get some of the best food and service around. She proudly served as an alderwoman in her small town. She was a cherished member of her community and served as a bright spot in the day of anyone she encountered, always making sure that everyone else’s needs were taken care of before her own. You would often find her working alongside her husband Ken in their yard, visiting with her Pope people, and dancing the Kiyanke with her family. She loved to go antiquing with her husband and friends, always sure to find many unique collectibles along the way. She never left the house without her lipstick and was always dressed to the nines. She was feisty, funny, sassy, and beautiful, among so many other wonderful attributes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her dear brother J.C. Burns.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Powell of Pope; three daughters, Tina Hardy of Batesville, Pam Newton (Leon) of Sumner, and Gwen Montgomery of Pope; one son, Allen Powell (Shannon) of Dyersburg, TN; two sisters Emma Dean Harrison of Pope and Nina Hendrix of Severn, MD; one brother, T.D. “Sonny” Smith of Tavares, FL; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grand children.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Powell’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children, or Disabled American Veterans.