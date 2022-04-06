NP, SP in weekend track meet

South Panola concluded their 2022 regular season Track and Field slate Saturday, hosting the Panola, Lafayette and Tate County Challenge.

The Tigers girls team came in second behind Senatobia with 122 points with North Panola finishing fourth with 16 points. Senatobia completed the sweep by winning the boys division with 193 points followed by South Panola with 79 points. North Panola claimed fifth place with nine points.

In the girls division, South Panola’s Gabriella Rosso won the 800 meter run and finished second in the 1600 meters.

Lady Tiger Princess Lofton won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.22 while the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams came in first. North Panola finished second in the 4×100 event.

Kyniyah Fondren won the long jump and finished second in the 300 meter hurdles. South Panola recorded a 1-2 finish in the triple jump with McGheyla Patton claiming first place with teammate Tora Sanford finishing second.

North Panola’s Denijhia Thomas finished second in the discus and third in the shot put.

On the boys side, South Panola’s Jamarcus Flowers won the 200 meter run and long jump while coming in second in the 100 meters.

The Tigers’ Tawan Wiley placed second in the 400 meters. The Tiger 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams hit the tape first while North Panola’s 4×200 squad placed third.

The Cougars’ Quindarus Reed finished fourth in the 110 meter hurdles and fifth in the 200 meters.