Property Transfers 3/22-25/22

Property transfers between March 21 – 25, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Court:

Second Judicial District

C & R Property Management, LLC to Steven Ragon, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10, Range 7 West.

College Investment Co. to Jimmy and Diana Rudd, A parcel in Section 27, Township 9, Range 7.

James Smith to Beverly Ann Smith, A parcel in Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Beverly Ann Smith to Henry and Geraldine Windless, A parcel in Section 23, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Walter A. Woods to Christopher Woods and Amanda Cordel, Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Scott and Leah Sisk to Billy and Connie Hentz, Lot 40 of Hunter’s Trace Subdivision.

Marva and Charles Hobbs to Rosezetta Bobo, Fraction of Southeast Lot of Liberty Heights Subdivision.

Lawrence Properties, LLC to Sam Copeland, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Charles Combs and Pamela Plumly to David and Jennifer Jenkins, Lot 6 of the Willa Cox Subdivision.

Billy Wayne Gurley to A & H Rental Properties, Inc., A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Foxtrot, LLC, Lots 870 and 871, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Jerry and Mary Cranford to James and Teresa Ann Lambert, Lots 651 to 654, Section F of Enid Shores Subdivision.

Dana Locke to Charles David Gibson et al., Part of Northwest Quarter and Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9, Range 9 West and a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Cheap Home Finders, Inc. to Brandi Ervin, Lots 15, 16, 17 and 18, Section L, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Ben J. Benson to Frances Benson, Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Billy Wayne Gurley to Huron Smith Oil Co., Inc., Terminated Fuel Distribution and Lease Agreement dated May 7, 1998.

Ned Bramuchi to Clifton and Alexandra Beith, 124.1-acre tract located in Sections 33 and 34, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Voltaire Properties, LLC to Living Waters Properties, LLC, A part of the West Half of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

The Elizabeth B. Ferguson Revocable Trust to Chester and Susan Rall, Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Panola Habitat, Inc. to Grant and Dianne McKinney, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Kenneth Williams to Christopher Roseveare, Lot 5, 6 and 7 of Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

James A. “Sonny” Brown to Thomas and Pamela Hand, Part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 35, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Thomas Hand to Lisa S. Wells, Lot 9-C, Addition to Woodland Acres Subdivision.

David Derrick to Janice Frazier, One acre situated in the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Johnny and Donna Allen to Kellen and Jennifer Corbin, Lot 16 of Ranchette Acres Subdivision.

EBI, Inc. to Michael A. Sparks, Lot 20 of Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Estate of Eva Kay Wilbourn Smith to Stacy Smith Climer and Wilbourn Barrett Smith, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, Lots 2 and 3, Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Stacy Smith Climer and Wilbourn Barrett Smith to Wilbourn Barrett Smith, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, Lots 2 and 3, Chickasaw View Subdivision.

Frank McCurdy, IV et al. to Keith Nelson File and Tina Arleen File, Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Brannon and Kimberly Poland to Michael Neipert, Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Shonna and Darryl Dickard to Brett and Jodie Logazino, Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Jay and Carol Ingram to Billy and Doralee Russell, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Tyler and Summer Graves to Paul and Mozella Smith, A part of the East Half of Section 4, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Timothy Whitsell to Timothy Whitsell, A parcel in Section 28, Township 6 North, Range 9 West.

Timothy Whitsell to Tyler Wooten et al., Tract in the North Half of Section 28, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Robert Wilkerson to Jesse Wilkerson, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Charles David Gibson et al. to Dana Locke, A part of Section 7 and 8, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Hurdle Investments, LLC to Sherry Tunson, Lot 53, Panola County Farms Subdivision.