Jail Log 3/21-27/22

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

March 21

Taylor Michael Shannon, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 22

Anthony Harris, 105 Tubbs Rd, charged with issuing a felony bad check.

Edrick Jammal Leverson, 201 Atkins St., Apt. A6, Sardis, charged with DUI, careless driving, no seat belt, child endangerment, and no insurance.

March 23

William Newton Davis, Jr., 321 Fredonia Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Calvin Reeves, Jr., 3355 Shamrock, Apt. 5D, charged with simple domestic violence.

March 24

Richard Sandiford Presley, 306 Crestfield Rd., Coldwater, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Quintrellla Mangrum, 5779 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other) and driving with a suspended license.

Juan Bautista-Villatoro Emiliano, 2421 E. Ball Rd., Apt. 59, Anaheim, CA, charged with DUI.

Jeremy Paul Jones, 9560 Charley Pride Hwy. N., Sledge, charged with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Jonathan Jeffries, 105 North Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

Joe Allen Reed, 543 Milton Rd., Millington, TN, charged with DUI and possession of paraphernalia.

Lakeirene Desharae Ruffin, 331 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI and no driver’s license.

Jeloni Alexander Johnson, 5 Whitney Circle, Florissont, MO, charged with DUI and disregard for a traffic device.

Taylor Naya Silva, 106 W. Monroe Ave., Marion, AR, charged with DUI.

Christy Yvette Powell, 2454 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, charged with DUI.

Lavadon Ann Cockerham, 1121 Roberts Dr., Cascilla, charged with DUI.

Richard Gregory Moore, 3688 N. Crockett Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Christopher Rodriguez Mack, 110 Orchard Cv., Senatobia, charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Ray Earl Young, 303 Railroad St, Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

March 25

Jadarron Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd, Courtland, held as a state inmate.

Javorius Devonte Vaughn, 207 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and contempt of court.

Antonio Cortez Harris, 105 Taiona St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

James Allen Ragon, Sr., 5277 Hwy. 51S, Pope, charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

Dustin Wayne Smathers, 214 Broad St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Ulysses Trayvon Russell, 13323C Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with felony possession of a firearm.

Jaquarn Reshard Wilson, 30 Deanna Cv., Grenada, held for Grenada.

March 26

Detrick Shawn Shaw,1328 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Water Valley, charged with DUI (other) and aggravated assault of an officer in the line of duty with a weapon.

Willie Dearlo Miles, 6106B Eureka, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kayla Antwoinette Washington, 91 High St., Elyria, OH, charged with simple domestic violence.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 201 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting, no driver’s license, and driving with a switched tag.

Degegious Devonte Hamilton, 303C Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with giving false information, aggravated assault, and simple possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Robert Yeske, 1681 Sees Chapel Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Garry Dewayne Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal, no driver’s license, no insurance, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Steve Towns, 1790A Cotton Plant Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Hunter Lee Jewell, 65 Willow Cove, Pope, charged with DUI.

Cordell Deshund Harris, 13008A Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Santana Lashea Doyle, 3367 E. Benson Rd., Pope, charged with DUI.

William Ronald White, 5257A Hwy. 51S, Pope, charged with DUI (second).

Michael Rudd, 1250 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Braddrecus Deangelo Suggs, 58 Otto Sanford Subdivision, Courtland, charged with DUI, no insurance, and improper tag.

Antonio Leshon Mister, 330 Ford Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no tag.

Logan Christopher McCall, 1580 Farnell Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI.

March 27

Kenneth Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Chinetta Shante Baker, 13D Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic violence.