Batesville Municipal Court 3/23/22

The City of Batesville held Municipal Court proceedings Wednesday, March 23, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

James Demarius Barber, 1475 Hadorn Road, Batesville, had felony sexual battery and possession of a controlled substance charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury. Barber also had an enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes charge dismissed without prejudice at the request of the state.

Keyon Lydell Willingham, 106 Sandhill Drive, Oxford, had felony false pretenses charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Steven Michael Woodard, 6869 CR 95, Water Valley, had felony false pretenses charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Thomas Eugene Pruett, 32085 Black Jack Road, Batesville, had felony possession of a controlled substance and improper equipment charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

James Henry Townsel, 203 East Lee Street, Sardis, had felony aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within the city limits charges bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Arrece Delaney Fondren, 109 Normandy Ave., Batesville, had felony third-offense DUI and improper equipment charges continued.

Joe Neal, 1083 Travis Road, Cortland, had DUI and running a red light charges dismissed at the request of the state, but was found guilty on possession of marijuana and open container charges and fined $1,010.

Wayne Darnell Fondren, 501 Sanders Road,Sardis, was found guilty of simple assault and fined $328.

