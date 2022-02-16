The world can get small sometimes

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I had a nice phone call from Martha Rayburn of Crenshaw this week. She knew my sister Ruby well as her husband worked for the gas company where she was bookkeeper in Sledge.

Martha worked at the Sarah post office where my daughter’s mother-in-law was postmistress. She knew of LaDonna and her family. It’s strange how small the world can get sometimes. She wanted to remind everyone, especially our elected officials, that Crenshaw is still a part of Panola County. Please do not forget them.

We want to send our condolences to the Tommy Wells family.

Patsy Browning carries the most ornate walking stick to church each Sunday. I admired it so much that for Christmas Larry went to Davis Family Pharmacy to buy me one. Tommy was there and helped him pick it out.

We send our best wishes to Homer Lee Finnie of Terza who sustained a fall recently.

Darrell Henderson, Jr., did his family, South Panola High School, and the University of Memphis well with his performance in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

My football knowledge is limited and I depend on my nephew to keep me up on everything. I was happy to see him able to play in the big game after he had been out with an injury.

Calvin Land of Terza graduated from Batesville High School in 1954. There were 54 in his graduating class. I graduated in 1955 and there were 55 in my class. Calvin has been active in the coon hunt tournament that has been held in Panola County in recent years.

He hosts hunts on his property. This year he had the blue tick breed. They are divided into groups of four called a brace. This year he had two young men from Wisconsin, a man from Missouri, and an older gentleman from Texas.

I hope that Panola County lived up to the reputation that Mississippi really is the Hospitality State. The men told Calvin they plan to come back next year.

I enjoy hearing from you with your comments and stories. Call or text anytime to (901) 828-8824.