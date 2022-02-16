Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 7

John Henry Doyle, 250A Vance St., Batesville, arrested on six counts of contempt of court and three counts of failure to appear.

Thoron Jacobie Williams, 529 Green Rd., Pope, held on contempt of court charge.

Makala Alise Milton,1365 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Nathan Lydell Thomas, 125 Dogwood Dr., Senatobia, charged with parole violation.

Joshua Ausshan Lester, 1365 Henderson Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

William Eddie Holloway, 2578 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, held for MDOC and transferred to Oxford.

Feb. 8

Jeremy Sean McGee, 2570 Enid Dam Rd., Pope, charged with robbery.

Charles Roger Prince, 16351 Hwy. 315, Sardis, held in detention for court proceedings.

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with making abusive telephone calls.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Danielle Nicole Patton, 401 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, held for Yalobusha County.

Feb. 9

Taneshia Jean Young, 486A Curtis Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 10

Andrew Kearne Taylor, 4056 Compress Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

David Jacob Matthews, 957 Woodruff Rd., Courtland, arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with Drug Court conditions.

Albert Keith Riley, Jr., 1801 Ranch Rd., Hernando, held for court proceedings.

Tony Lee McBrayer, 181 Mary Wood Rd., Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Feb. 11

Michael LaShane Young, 209 Cherry St., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Samuel Hubert Kelley, 570 Egypt Creek Rd., Sarah, charged with three counts of felony burglary, three counts of petit larceny, and felony grand larceny.

Rodney Scott Young, 3160A Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of a family.

Steven Wayne Gordon, 1190 Lovejoy Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Benjamin Dewayne Raymond, 979 Hwy. 6W, charged with robbery.

Haley Renea Cohn, 907 McGowan Dr., Southaven, arrested on a bench warrant and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Skler Ray Kelley, 570 Egypt Creek Rd., Sara, charged with three counts of felony burglary, three counts of petit larceny, and felony grand larceny.

Brooklyn Elizabeth Caine, 384 Pine Lodge Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Feb. 12

Patrick Keith Russell, 13485 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Spencer Wayne Conley, Jr., 2359 Ballentine Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI, no driver’s license, and no proof of insurance.

Shalona Cox, 610 Walnut St., Clarksdale, charged with shoplifting.

Michael Jones, 105 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny.

Johnny Earl Davis, 1095 Squirrel Rd., Darling, charged with aggravated domestic violence and five counts of aggravated assault.

Stacy Levon White, 6800 Hwy. 161, Walls, charged with DUI.

Terri Ferrikas Mangrum, 5779 Pleasant Grove, Como, charged with DUI.

Cadairius Breon Alexander, 602B Cox St., Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Ketwan Djuan House, 310 McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Christopher Edward Irby, 286 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Feb. 13

Jillian Jewell Johnson, 103 Turtle Creek Dr., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.