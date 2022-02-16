Green Wave baseball off to good start

The North Delta School Green Wave opened up the 2022 baseball season on a cold Saturday morning in the West Memphis, Ark. Jamboree. Due to wet conditions, the jamboree was held at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia.

The Green Wave split a pair of three inning games, blanking West Memphis 14-0 in a varsity contest before dropping a junior varsity tilt 5-3 to Magnolia Heights.

Shelton Stokes surrendered two hits while striking out nine in the three inning affair against West Memphis. The Green Wave offense gave Stokes plenty of support with nine hits as Preston Bright and Deacon Downs each singled and doubled while driving in two runs.

J.T. Brooks, Britt Robertson, Ethan Jefcoat and Kolby Baker delivered singles and drove in runs. Alex Jackson also drove in two runs with a double. Will Douglas and Levi Gee scored two runs each in the game.

In the 5-3 loss to Magnolia Heights JV squad, Drew Hopson paced North Delta with two singles while Brooks added a RBI triple. Robertson, Downs and Stiles Rowland provided singles.

Bright fanned three batters and gave up two hits in two innings of work on the mound while Blake Douglas surrendered three runs on four hits while walking three and fanning one batter.

North Delta opened up the season in earnest Tuesday (Feb. 15) at Carroll Academy before hosting West Memphis, weather permitting, Thursday at 4 and 6 p.m. then entertaining Lee, AR. Monday (Feb. 21) also at 4 and 6 p.m.