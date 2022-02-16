Charity Ball Royalty Crowned

Junior Auxiliary of Batesville held its 48th annual Charity Ball last Saturday at Panola Country Club, complete with silent and live auctions and highlighted by the crowning of the 2022 JA King and Queen. JA supporters enjoyed an evening of socializing and fundraising for Junior Auxiliary projects. Pictured are Queen Christy Odom Burnett and King Justin Unruh with their spouses Chris Burnett and Dr. Leigh Taylor Unruh. (Joey Brent)