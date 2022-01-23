Martin Guest Langston Jr., 68

Martin (Marty) Guest Langston Jr., 68, of Oakland, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

He was born Nov. 4, 1953, to the late Martin Guest (M.G.) and Ruby Langston in Charleston. Marty attended Oakland School until the school closed and graduated from Coffeeville High School in 1971. He went on to further his education at Northwest Junior College and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1976.

After college, Marty returned home in Oakland to help his dad with the dairy farm which later expanded to a row crop farm. He loved hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He was a grill master, especially known for his amazing steaks. He loved his family and loved spoiling his grandchildren.

Later on, Marty became involved in the cattle industry. For decades, he was instrumental in promoting the Gelbvieh breed throughout Mississippi as well as the southwest region of the US. He was an active member of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Mississippi Gelbvieh Association, and American Gelbvieh Association.

Visitation is Monday, Jan. 24, in the Gardiner Room at Seven Oaks Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Services will immediately follow in the Henry Chapel of Seven Oaks. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Marty is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Hope Langston of Oakland; one son, Peyton Langston of Gallitan, TN; one daughter, Amanda Robinson (Morgan) of Cleveland; one brother, Doug Langston of Oakland; and five grandchildren.

As well as his parents, Marty was preceded in death by one son, Martin (Tripp) Guest Langston, III.

Donations in Marty’s memory can be made to the Ford’s Well Church of Christ or the Mississippi Gelbvieh Association.